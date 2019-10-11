Feds: move Trump drilling rules challenge out of California

NEW ORLEANS — The federal government wants a challenge to Trump administration rules for offshore drilling to be moved out of California.

The challenge was filed in federal court in San Francisco. A document filed there Friday says it should be heard either in New Orleans or Washington.

It says the case’s only connection to California is that one of the environmental groups that filed the complaint is based there.

Justice Department lawyers say Louisiana’s eastern district would be best because most offshore drilling is conducted off Louisiana. It says Washington is where the rule was approved.

An attorney for environmental groups that filed the complaint says there’s drilling off California and that the Trump Administration plans to expand drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, making the issue one of nationwide concern.

The Associated Press