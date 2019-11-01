Fight over energy policy fuels Virginia election spending

RICHMOND, Va. — A fight between a wealthy investor and the state’s biggest power company is helping fuel record-breaking fundraising in Virginia’s closely watched legislative races.

Investor Michael Bills has given more than $2 million this election cycle to dozens of Democratic candidates and political action committees in an effort to weaken the political strength of Dominion Energy. Bills has decried Dominion’s ability to influence the state’s energy policy as harmful to the company’s customers and the environment. He and his wife are among the biggest individual donors to Democrats in close races.

Dominion has responded with increased giving of its own, including large donations to outside groups that are heavily involved in Virginia elections.

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press