Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 file photo then member of the board of the German car manufacturer BMW, Markus Duesmann, attends a press conference in Munich, Germany. German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive. Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
BERLIN — German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.
Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.
Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an “excellent engineer.”
Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.