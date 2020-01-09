German vet loses appeal over death of Swarovski heir’s horse

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
BERLIN — A German veterinarian has lost his appeal over the death of a champion dressage horse belonging to a member of the Swarovski family.
A Munich regional court on Thursday dismissed the vet’s appeal against a lower court ruling last year ordering him to pay 250,000 euros ($278,000) to the owner of Donna Asana.
The mare was considered a hopeful for the London Olympics when it died in 2010 shortly after the vet injected it with homeopathic substances to treat a cold. The court ruled that the defendant had failed to properly inform owner Evelyn Haim-Swarovski about the risks of the treatment.
Austrian equestrian Haim-Swarovski had originally demanded 1.75 million euros for the horse’s death.