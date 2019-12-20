Germany OKs cheaper train tickets in plan to lower emissions

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 file photo, an ICE train approaches the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's upper house of parliament has approved a plan to lower the value-added tax on train tickets, making rail travel cheaper from Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)
BERLIN — Germany’s upper house of parliament has approved a plan to make rail travel cheaper as part of a package of measures to combat climate change.
The decision Friday by the chamber representing Germany’s 16 states will reduce value-added tax on train tickets, making them about 10% cheaper starting Jan. 1.
The German government hopes that cutting rail prices will encourage more people to use trains, thereby helping reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Rail travel in Germany, where much of the track is electrified, produces significantly less carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre (mile) than conventional road transport. The country has a well-developed rail network with high-speed connections between most major cities and to neighbouring countries.
Deutsche Bahn, the main rail operator in Germany, expects passenger numbers to increase by 5 million a year as a result of the VAT cut.
Responding to concerns about overcrowding on its trains, the company is investing more than 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) to expand and modernize its rolling stock in the coming years.
