GFL Environmental to buy Michigan-based American Waste for US$380 million

TORONTO — GFL Environmental Inc. says it has reached a deal to buy Michigan-based American Waste for US$380 million.

The Toronto-area company says in U.S. regulatory filings that the deal includes US$360 million in cash plus US$20 million in non-voting shares.

GFL says management from American Waste will stay on to manage the businesses in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

American Waste is one of several acquisitions GFL has made in recent months, including County Waste of Virginia, AGI Group of Companies, and the Soil Safe group of companies.

GFL launched a public offering last fall but ended up shelving it.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont., GFL has environmental services operations across Canada and in 23 states in the U.S. and a workforce of more than 11,000 employees.

The Canadian Press