GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, 2020, the company says. The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They'll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DETROIT — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.
The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority and will get improved health care benefits at a low cost, dental and vision benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.
Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour. The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky, GM said Wednesday in a statement.
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company. The agreement came after a contentious 40-day strike last fall that crippled GM’s U.S. production and cost the company well over $1 billion.
Temporary workers can get permanent jobs after two or three years depending on their start dates, but they start at the low end of a pay scale, so people doing the same work can end up at different pay rates.