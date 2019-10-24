Governor: Ohio making plans to divide future opioid dollars

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine says 100 lawyers and government officials from across the state have made a “positive start” on deciding how millions of dollars Ohio communities might receive through national opioid litigation settlements should be spent.
The Republican governor said a meeting he convened Wednesday involving the state attorney general, lawyers for cities and counties and various state and local officials may serve as a national model.
It came days after the nation’s three biggest drug distributors and a major drugmaker agreed to a $260 million settlement over the toll taken by opioids in two Ohio counties, averting the first federal trial over the crisis.
DeWine said Summit and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) counties’ money is theirs to spend. The gathering focused on future potential settlement dollars from pending state and local suits.