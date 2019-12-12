Grains, livestock mixed.

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .8 cent at $5.3060 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 1.4 cents at $3.6340 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $2.942 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.2 cents at 8.9960 a bushel.
Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.2027 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .08 cent at $1.4227 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .28 cent at .6085 a pound.