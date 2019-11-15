Grains, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.6 cents at $5.064 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 2.4 cents at $3.74 bushel; Dec. oats rose 6 cents at $3.1120 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 20.6 cents at 9.2220 a bushel.
Beef was mixe, pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle lost .37 cent at $1.1905 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .03 cent at $1.4625 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .38 cent at .6397 a pound.