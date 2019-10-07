Grains lower, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1 cent at $4.8960 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .8 cent at $3.8540 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.6 cents at $2.864 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 2 cents at 9.1320 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.0797 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .62 cent at $1.4180 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was down 1 cent at .6117 a pound.