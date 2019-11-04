Grains mixed, livestock higher

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 2 cents at $5.1320 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.60 cents at $3.8660 bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.0440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 7.40 cents at 9.2940 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle gained 1.93 cents at $1.1988 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.4752 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .43 cent at .6485 a pound.