Grains mixed, livestock higher

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 8.6 cents at $5.39 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .2 cent at $3.662 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 4.4 cents at $3.186 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.8 cents at 8.802 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.2192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .47 cent at $1.4337 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .15 cent at .6120 a pound.