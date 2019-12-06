Grains mixed, livestock higher

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 5.4 cents at $5.30 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.4 cents at $3.6660 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 9 cents at $2.9320 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1.4 cents at 8.864 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.1985 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .38 cent at $1.4050 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .24 cent at .6182 a pound.