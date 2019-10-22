Grains mixed, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .20 cent at $5.2620 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.60 cents at $3.8760 bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.20 cents at $3.9440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4 cents at 9.3720 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.1058 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.4375 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .25 cent at .6680 a pound.