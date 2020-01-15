Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grain futures were mixedower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was off .20 cent at $5.5620 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $3.89 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 10.40 cents at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 7.60 cents at 9.42 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle fell .42 cent at $1.2638 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .32 cent at $1.4540 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .03 cent at .6775 a pound.