Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 3 cents at $4.8820 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.20 cents at $3.7120 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4.60 cents at $2.75 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1 cent at 8.90 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .60 cent at $1.0002 pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.3928 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .18 cents at .6280 a pound.

