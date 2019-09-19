Grains mixed, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 3 cents at $4.8820 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.20 cents at $3.7120 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4.60 cents at $2.75 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1 cent at 8.90 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle rose .60 cent at $1.0002 pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.3928 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .18 cents at .6280 a pound.