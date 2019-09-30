Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 1.80 cents at $4.8660 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.40 cents at $3.75 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.60 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 11.80 cents at 8.9740 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .54 cent at $1.0442 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.4258 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .72 cent at .6408 a pound.