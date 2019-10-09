Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery advanced 13 cents at $5.0360 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.60 cents at $3.9560 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.60 cents at 9.24 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.0855 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 3.38 cents at $1.4488 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .97 cent at .6215 a pound.