Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 3.80 cents at $4.8840 a bushel; Dec. corn was rose 1.60 cents at $3.7160 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .40 cents at $2.7040 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 3 cents at 8.8560 a bushel.
Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was rose 1.13 cents at $1.0388 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.27 cents at $1.4385 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .30 cent at .6480 a pound.