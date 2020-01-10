Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 4.80 cents at $5.6620 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3 cents at $3.8260 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 6.60 cents at $3.0560 bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 1.40 cents at 9.3540 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.2660 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .65 cent at $1.4650 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost .92 cents at .6748 a pound.