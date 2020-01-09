Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery advanced 12 cents at $5.6140 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.40 cents at $3.8560 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3 cents at $2.99 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2.60 cents at 9.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle up .80 cent at $1.27 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rosse .97 cent at $1.4715 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.08 cents at .6840 a pound.

