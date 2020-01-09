Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery advanced 12 cents at $5.6140 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.40 cents at $3.8560 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3 cents at $2.99 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2.60 cents at 9.34 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle up .80 cent at $1.27 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rosse .97 cent at $1.4715 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.08 cents at .6840 a pound.