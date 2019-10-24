Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 3.40 cents at $5.1860 a bushel; Dec. corn up 2 cents at $3.8760 bushel; Dec. oats rose 5.40 cents at $3.9960 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 6.60 cents at 9.3820 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle rose 1.24 cents at $1.1062 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.47 cents at $1.4512 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .73 cent at .6562 a pound.