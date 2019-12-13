Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2 cents at $5.2860 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 8.60 cents at $3.72 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3.80 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 5 cents at 9.0460 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up 1.63 cents at $1.2190 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 3.23 cents at $1.4550 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .45 cent at .6040 a pound.