Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery lost 5.20 cents at $4.8240 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7020 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 2.60 cents at $2.7960 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans dropped 4.60 cents at 8.93 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .42 cent at $0.9942 pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.13 cents at $1.3790 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.99 cents at .6368 a pound.

