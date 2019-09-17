Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery lost 5.20 cents at $4.8240 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7020 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 2.60 cents at $2.7960 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans dropped 4.60 cents at 8.93 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .42 cent at $0.9942 pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.13 cents at $1.3790 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.99 cents at .6368 a pound.