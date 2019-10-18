Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 3.60 cents at $5.2420 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.60 cents at $3.9040 bushel; Dec. oats declined 11.80 cents at $3.9040 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 3.60 cents at 9.3540 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was fell 1.58 cents at $1.1047 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 1 cent at $1.4360 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 1.13 cents at .6797 a pound.