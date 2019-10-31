Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.80 cents at $5.0460 a bushel; Dec. corn off 1.80 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 3.80 cents at 9.1340 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.1315 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.4528 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .52 cent at .6440 a pound.