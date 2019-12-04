Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 6.60 cents at $5.3240 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5.60 cents at $3.7040 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 19.20 cents at $3.0320 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 3.20 cents at 8.724 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .55 cents at $1.20 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fele .35 cent at $1.4160 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 1.20 cents at .6215 a pound.