Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery lost 6.40 cents at $5.50 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3 cents at $3.8560 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 4.60 cents at $2.8940 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 4.40 cents at 9.8940 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.2550 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.02 cents at $1.4490 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cents at .6875 a pound.