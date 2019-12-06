Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.2 per cent (11.1)

— Prince Edward Island 8.0 (8.4)

— Nova Scotia 7.8 (8.0)

— New Brunswick 8.0 (8.1)

— Quebec 5.6 (5.0)

— Ontario 5.6 (5.3)

— Manitoba 5.6 (5.3)

— Saskatchewan 5.8 (5.1)

— Alberta 7.2 (6.7)

— British Columbia 5.0 (4.7)

The Canadian Press