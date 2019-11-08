Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.1 per cent (11.5)

— Prince Edward Island 8.4 (8.8)

— Nova Scotia 8.0 (7.2)

— New Brunswick 8.1 (8.3)

— Quebec 5.0 (4.8)

— Ontario 5.3 (5.3)

— Manitoba 5.3 (5.0)

— Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.3)

— Alberta 6.7 (6.6)

— British Columbia 4.7 (4.8)

