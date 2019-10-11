Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for September, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in September. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.5 per cent (13.1)

— Prince Edward Island 8.8 (8.9)

— Nova Scotia 7.2 (7.9)

— New Brunswick 8.3 (8.6)

— Quebec 4.8 (4.7)

— Ontario 5.3 (5.6)

— Manitoba 5.0 (5.6)

— Saskatchewan 5.3 (5.1)

— Alberta 6.6 (7.2)

— British Columbia 4.8 (5.0)

The Canadian Press