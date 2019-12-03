Hong Kong leader says new US law, violence will harm economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that clashes between protesters and police last weekend have dampened her hopes that a recent lull in the violence would allow the economy to recover.

Lam announced Tuesday that the government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief.

She said a new U.S. law to defend human rights in Hong Kong is an interference in the city’s affairs that will undermine confidence and create an uncertain business environment.

President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law last week. It requires an annual review of a favourable trading status that the U.S. grants to the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Associated Press