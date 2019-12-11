How major stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and
Technology and industrial stocks led the gains, which snapped a two-day losing streak for the S&P 500. Investor jitters over whether the U.S. and China will be able to avert a new escalation in their trade war have made for choppy trading this week.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index gained 9.11 points, or 0.3%, to 3,141.63.
The Dow Jones Industrial rose 29.58 points, or 0.1%, to 27,911.30.
The Nasdaq added 37.87 points, or 0.4%, to 8,654.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks edged up 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,631.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 4.28 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 103.76 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 2.48 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 1.91 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 634.78 points, or 25.3%.
The Dow is up 4,583.84 points, or 19.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,018.77 points, or 30.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 283.37 points, or 21%.
The Associated Press