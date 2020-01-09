How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks around the world climbed on Thursday, and U.S. indexes hit records as markets continued a rally sparked after the United States and Iran appeared to step away from the edge of war.

Money flowed into riskier investments, such as technology stocks, and trickled out of traditional hiding spots for investors when they’re nervous, such as gold. A measure of fear in the stock market had its largest drop in a week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,274.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 211.81 points, or 0.7%, to 28,956.90.

The Nasdaq rose 74.18, or 0.8%, to 9,203.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 1.40 points, or 0.1%, to 1,664.99

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.85 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 322.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 182.66 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.12 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.92 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 418.46 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 230.82 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.48 points, or 0.2%.

The Associated Press