India’s SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — The Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet says it plans to open an international hub in the United Arab Emirates, its first hub overseas.
Company officials and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah made the announcement on Wednesday in the northernmost sheikhdom of the oil-rich UAE, signing an agreement for the expansion.
They say they’ll begin flights between New Delhi and Ras al-Khaimah by December. SpiceJet then plans to base as many as five airplanes in the UAE to then carry passengers onto Europe.
SpiceJet is India’s second-largest airline in terms of domestic passenger volume. It’s based near New Delhi and operates a fleet of 111 Boeing and Bombardier aircraft, flying to over 50 destinations in India and a handful of international routes, including Dubai.