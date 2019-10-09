Industrials lead Toronto stocks higher, U.S. stock markets also gain ground

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index headed higher in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the industrials sector, while U.S. stock markets traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.06 points at 16,343.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 131.47 points at 26,295.51. The S&P 500 index was up 19.46 points at 2,912.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.14 points at 7,886.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.02 cents US compared with an average of 75.06 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 30 cents at US$52.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 1.6 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,513.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.45 of a cent at US$2.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press