Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 9

AnPac Bio-Medical Sci – Lishui, China, 1.7 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by WestPark Capital/Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ANPC. Business: Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests.

Bill.com – Palo Alto, Calif., 8.8 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol BILL. Business: Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs.

EHang Holdings – Guangzhou, China, 3.2 million shares, priced $12.50-$14.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Needham & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol EH. Business: Chinese commercial drone developer.

Healthcare Merger Corp. – New York, 20 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HCCOU. Business: Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.

Indonesia Energy – Jakarta, Indonesia, 1.5 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed NYSE symbol INDO. Business: Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.

OneConnect Financial Technology – Shenzhen, China, 36 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs (Asia). Proposed NYSE symbol OCFT. Business: Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms.

Sprout Social – Chicago, 8.8 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SPT. Business: Provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to manage social media.

XP Inc. – Sao Paulo, Brazil, 72.5 million shares, priced $22-$25,managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol XP. Business: Fast-growing brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil.

