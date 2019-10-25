Italy’s Eni 3Q profits slip on lower gas, oil prices

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MILAN — Italian oil and gas producer Eni says third-quarter profits were down by two-thirds as oil and gas prices dipped.
Eni, which is one-third government-owned, had net income of 523 million euros ($580 million), down from 1.53 billion euros in the same period last year. The company cited an 18-per cent drop in crude prices, while gas prices in Europe dropped by half.
Oil and gas production rose 5% to 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.
Eni said Friday the acquisition of Exxon’s assets in Norway, adding 100,000 barrels per day, and a 20% stake in the Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates will provide “a further boost to growth and stability.”
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company’s work on bio-refineries and renewables would generate new future business.