Japan Cabinet approves record defence budget for coming year

TOKYO — Japan’s Cabinet approved a record
The 5.31 trillion yen ($48.6 billion)
Among the most costly purchases in the draft are Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 stealth fighters. Under the 2020 budget plan, Japan is to buy six F-35B stealth fighter jets capable of short takeoff and vertical landing at a cost of 79.3 billion yen ($725 million). Those six are the first of 42 F-35Bs Japan plans to acquire in coming years.
Buying costly American weapons helps reduce Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S., a point of contention in Washington, but raises concerns at home that it will set back the country’s fledgling local
The 2020 draft does include 28 billion yen ($256 million) for the initial research into developing next generation fighter jets to replace aging F-2s that are expected to retire in the 2030s. Japan plans to develop its own engine, but is also considering co-developing some other parts with the U.S. and Britain to increase compatibility,
Japan also plans to buy three F-35As for 9.37 billion yen ($85.7 million) each as components for assembly at home, rather than as finished products that would cost slightly more. It will also allow the country to gain expertise.
To accommodate the F-35Bs, the
Despite its pacifist constitution, Japan’s
Abe has pushed for Japan’s Self-
Japan is now expected to send its naval troops to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels transporting oil amid tension in the region.
___
Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi
Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press