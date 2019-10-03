Linamar shares tumble after warning about impact of GM strike on earnings

TORONTO — Shares of Linamar Corp. tumbled in early trading after the auto parts maker warned that a strike at General Motors in the U.S. was taking a bite out of its bottom line.

Linamar shares were down about 13 per cent or $5.47 at $35.50 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Ontario-based company says a strike-related decline in GM orders is affecting Linamar’s earnings by up to $1 million a day.

The strike by the United Auto Workers at GM began on Sept. 16.

The work stoppage has halted GM production in the United States and cut output in Mexico and Canada.

In addition, Linamar says conditions in its non-automotive markets have softened since the company’s second-quarter results were reported in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)

The Canadian Press