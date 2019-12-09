Lululemon’s chief operating officer to leave the company in new year

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, shows a Lululemon Athletica logo outside a store on Newbury Street in Boston. Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its chief operating officer is leaving the company shortly after the new year begins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne
VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its chief operating officer is leaving the company shortly after the new year begins.
The Vancouver-based retailer says Stuart Haselden, who also serves as executive vice-president of international, will leave the company effective Jan. 10.
Haselden, who joined the company in 2015 as chief financial officer, will assume a leadership position outside the apparel industry.
The company says it has begun an external search to fill Haselden’s vice president position.
The atheleisure retailer also announced that its chief technology officer Julie Averill and chief supply chain officer Ted Dagnese will join the company’s senior leadership team.
They will report to CEO Calvin McDonald effective immediately.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.