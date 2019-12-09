Lululemon’s chief operating officer to leave the company in new year

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its chief operating officer is leaving the company shortly after the new year begins.

The Vancouver-based retailer says Stuart Haselden, who also serves as executive vice-president of international, will leave the company effective Jan. 10.

Haselden, who joined the company in 2015 as chief financial officer, will assume a leadership position outside the apparel industry.

The company says it has begun an external search to fill Haselden’s vice president position.

The atheleisure retailer also announced that its chief technology officer Julie Averill and chief supply chain officer Ted Dagnese will join the company’s senior leadership team.

They will report to CEO Calvin McDonald effective immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press