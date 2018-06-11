Major North American stock indices rise despite Donald Trump’s trade tirade

TORONTO _ Major stock indices in North America made gains despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on Canadian auto makers.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 60.60 points to 16,263.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.78 points to 25,322.31. The S&P 500 index climbed 2.97 points to 2782.00 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 14.42 points to 7,659.93.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.96 cents US, down 0.19 of a US cent, after Trump continued his attacks on Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him “dishonest” and “weak.”

The July crude contract gained 36 cents to US$66.10 per barrel and the July natural gas contract advanced about six cents to roughly US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract rose 50 cents to US$1,303.20 an ounce and the July copper contract shed about four cents to roughly US$3.26 a pound.