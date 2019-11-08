Markets Right Now: Stocks drift as trade uncertainty lingers

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses on Wall Street as traders wait for more clarity on where things stand with trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Major indexes are holding close Friday to the record highs they set a day earlier.

Gains for health care companies are being offset by losses in energy and other sectors.

Gap is down 6.8% after cutting its earnings forecast and naming a new CEO.

Disney is up 3.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 was up less than 1 point at 3,086.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points, or 0.2%, to 27,631. The Nasdaq rose 19 points, or 0.2%, to 8,454.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.91%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are pulling back slightly in early trading on Wall Street as traders wait for more clarity on where things stand with trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Major indexes were edging just below the record highs they set a day earlier.

Energy companies and banks were falling more than the rest of the market in early trading Friday. ConocoPhillips fell 2.1% and Principal Financial lost 1.1%.

Gap sank 5.2% after naming a new CEO, and Disney jumped 4.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,081.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, or 0.1%, to 27,660. The Nasdaq slipped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,429.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.

The Associated Press