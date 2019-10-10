Markets Right Now: Trade hopes push stock indexes higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising as traders hope for progress in the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks getting underway in Washington.

Markets were encouraged Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would meet with the head of China’s negotiating team at the White House on Friday.

Apple and Intel led technology stocks higher.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared after naming a new CEO, and PG&E plunged after a federal bankruptcy judge allowed input into the restructuring of the troubled utility from creditors.

The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 212 points, or 0.8%, to 26,556. The Nasdaq added 70 points, or 0.9%, to 7,974.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.66%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as investors watch for developments in the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared 24% early Thursday after naming a new CEO, and PG&E plunged 30% after the troubled California power utility suffered a setback in bankruptcy court.

The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 2,921.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 3 points to 26,353. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,915.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62%.

The Associated Press