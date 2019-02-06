Markham mayor says city to be a ‘living lab’ for Bell, IBM smart city research

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) speaks with Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham during an event in Markham, Ont. on Friday, July 20, 2018. The City of Markham, Bell Canada and IBM Canada are teaming up to test a new generation of internet-connected systems for monitoring city infrastructure and detecting problems such as storm flooding. Mayor Frank Scarpitti says in a statement that Markham will serve as a "living lab" for technologies that will improve the city's operating efficiency and enhance services for residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
MARKHAM, Ont. — The City of Markham, Bell Canada and IBM Canada are teaming up to test a new generation of internet-connected systems for monitoring city infrastructure and detecting problems such as storm flooding.
Mayor Frank Scarpitti says Markham will serve as a “living lab” for technologies that will improve the city’s operating efficiency and enhance services for residents.
The program will combine Bell’s broadband networks, IBM data analytics and data from sensors placed in various parts of the city of 355,000 residents, northeast of Toronto.
They say the system will be designed to detect leaks in water supply pipes, storm flooding, energy usage in city buildings as well as environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity.
Financial details and other terms of the partnership were not immediately available.
The announcement comes as Canada’s major telecommunications companies, including Bell, invest billions to expand their capabilities to do widespread data collection through high speed fibre optics and wireless networks.