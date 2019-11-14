Materials and industrials help S&P/TSX composite edge higher, U.S. stocks mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as gains in the key industrials and materials sectors helped offset losses in the health-care sector which includes the big names in the cannabis business.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.11 points at 16,961.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.73 points at 27,777.86. The S&P 500 index was up 1.02 points at 3,095.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.89 points at 8,470.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.49 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 23 cents at US$57.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,470.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.85 cents at US$2.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press