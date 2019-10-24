Materials, tech and industrials lift TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — The materials, technology and industrials sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.49 points at 16,379.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.83 points at 26,775.12. The S&P 500 index was up 2.7 points at 3,007.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.26 points at 8,163.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.42 cents US, unchanged from Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down three cents at US$55.94 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was 20 cents at US$1,495.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.45 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press