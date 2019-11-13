Military families sue, claim poor housing conditions on base

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FORT MEADE, Md. — Ten military families have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing private companies that manage base housing of failing to remedy unsafe living conditions.
News outlets report the lawsuit filed Tuesday says mould infestations and other problems have caused members of military families to suffer at Fort Meade in Maryland.
The families represented by Covington & Burling LLP allege Corvias and Meade Communities LLC knew about the mould but didn’t do enough to fix the problem.
Corvias spokeswoman Kelly Douglas says the lawsuit doesn’t reflect the resources, attention and rigour that has been brought to assure quality housing.
The lawsuit also says the property manager’s agreement with the government makes it financially difficult for the plaintiffs to move out. The private companies receive the full amount of service members’ housing allowances.