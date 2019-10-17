Morgan Stanley: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NEW YORK (AP) _ Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.
The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $13.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.03 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.68 billion.
Morgan Stanley shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS